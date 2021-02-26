12 U.S. soldiers, 2 civilians in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Twelve more U.S. soldiers and two civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that 14 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Feb. 3 and 22.

Five service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Feb. 3, 20 and 22. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Seven service members and two dependents arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Feb. 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, 17, 18, 20 and 21.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek, and the Kunsan Air Base in the southwestern city of Kunsan.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 754, according to Yonhap news agency.

The COVID-19 pandemic here showed signs of moderating this year. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 396 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 88,516.

“Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19,” the USFK said. Enditem