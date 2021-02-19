12-year-old Indian girl swims 36km in Arabian sea, sets record

NEW DELHI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — A 12-year-old autistic girl has set a record by swimming 36 kilometers in the Arabian sea, officials said Thursday.

Jiya Rai, daughter of an Indian navy sailor swam the distance from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India in eight hours and 40 minutes on Wednesday.

“Jiya Rai, a 12-year-old daughter of a naval sailor Madan Rai, created history by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, a distance of 36km in 8 hrs and 40 minutes on Feb 17 at 3:45 a.m. (local time),” a statement issued by India’s defense ministry said. “She is a known case of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and she dedicated the swimming feat to raise awareness about Autism.”

According to officials, the swimming event was conducted under observation of Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a recognised body of Swimming Federation of India.

Rai last year swam from Elephanta Island to Gateway of India, a distance of 14km in three hours, 27 minutes and 30 seconds.

The ministry said she holds the world record for the youngest girl with ASD to swim 14km in open waters. Enditem