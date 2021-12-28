12,000 Afghan refugees will spend Christmas in hotels four months after their evacuation.

Nasima Karimi, who will have been in the UK for four months on Christmas Day, says her biggest wish for the New Year is to be able to leave the temporary hotel where she is currently staying and begin rebuilding her life.

“We expected to start our new lives with the New Year,” says Nasima Karimi, 33, one of thousands of Afghan refugees forced to spend Christmas Day in hotels months after fleeing the country.

The 33-year-old, who fled Afghanistan in August, spent the majority of the day in her room with her ailing mother, as they are not permitted to socialize with others in the bridging hotel’s lobby areas.

Nasima, a former HR officer for the British Embassy in Kabul, said that refugees who were excited to spend their first Christmas in Britain ate plain rice, meat, and salad.

“We are new here,” Nasima said, despite being Muslim. “We want to get to know the culture and festivals that people celebrate.”

On Christmas Day, they will have been in the UK for four months under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, which was established to relocate former British government employees who were facing Taliban retaliation.

Around 12,000 Afghan refugees spent Christmas in makeshift shelters, and the situation is expected to continue into the New Year.

Around 4,000 Afghan refugees have been given a permanent home since the Taliban took power in August.

The government is urging local governments to “step up” and assist in the creation of permanent housing for refugees.

“We’re safe here, which is a good thing, and I’m grateful,” Nasima said, “but it was promised in our welcome package that we’d have permanent housing within four months.”

“We had hoped to check out of the hotel and begin our new life with the New Year, but we have yet to hear from the Home Office.”

Nasima stated that she still does not have her residency status and is unable to find work or pursue further education.

With little to occupy her time, Nasima expressed concern for her brother, who is still in Afghanistan and has been threatened twice by the Taliban.

