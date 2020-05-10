12,000 BA staff are ‘paying with the jobs’, Unite union says

British Airways is expecting 12,000 staff to pay with their jobs for its ‘massive error’ in losing £1.1billion by hedging fuel prices, Unite union has claimed.

The UK’s biggest union has slammed parent company International Airways Group (IAG) for accessing a £300million government coronavirus loan administered by the Bank of England while announcing plans to axe thousands of BA staff.

Unite described the action as a ‘cynical and opportunistic attempt to make everyone else pay for their past mistakes and contribute more in the future to their profits’.

The intervention comes as IAG announced that BA could resume flying at 50 per cent capacity in July after its trade was pummelled by the pandemic.

Oliver Richardson, of Unite union, thundered: ‘Hardworking BA employees are expected to pay with their jobs for a crisis not of their making and IAG’s massive wrong call on fuel hedging which notched up a £1.1billion loss.’

BA told MailOnline: ‘We can’t comment further while we consult with our unions.’

Mr Richardson, Unite officer for civil air transport, said: ‘There is also a sour taste in the mouth that IAG has accessed a £300million loan and taken government money from the job retention scheme, both of which are underpinned by the UK taxpayer, while announcing that it was planning to axe 12,000 BA jobs and force the rest of the workforce to accept inferior contracts or face dismissal.

‘The abrupt announcement of these job losses and the attack on the remaining workforce are a mark of shame for this iconic UK company.

‘BA is rushing through these job cuts, while, cynically, planning for recovery to start as soon as July. These actions go well beyond any economic response to the Covid-19 crisis, and are about a cynical and opportunistic attempt to make everyone else pay for their past mistakes and contribute more in the future to their profits.’

IAG has also warned it could take up to three years for passenger numbers to recover to pre-pandemic levels. BA grounded all of its flights from Gatwick in March after the outbreak of coronavirus.

But now IAG executives say they hope to make a ‘meaningful’ return in July ‘at the earliest’. While making the announcement, they also warned of the ‘devastating impact’ of Covid-19 on the global airline and travel sectors and predicted that passenger demand will not recover to pre-crisis levels until 2023.

The warning comes a week after Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent company IAG, revealed the jobs of up to 12,000 BA staff were at risk of redundancy because of the pandemic.

Mr Walsh said: ‘We are planning for a meaningful return to service in July 2020 at the earliest, depending on the easing of lockdowns and travel restrictions around the world. We will adapt our operating procedures to ensure our customers and our people are properly protected in this new environment.

‘However, we do not expect passenger demand to recover to the level of 2019 before 2023 at the earliest. This means group-wide restructuring is essential in order to get through the crisis and preserve an adequate level of liquidity.’

He added: ‘We intend to come out of the crisis as a stronger group.’

The warning comes as last week, bosses at IAG said it was formally notifying trade unions about a proposed restructuring and redundancy programme.

Up to 12,000 BA staff could face redundancy due to the changes, which the British Airline Pilots’ Association described as a ‘bolt out of the blue from an airline that said it was wealthy enough to weather the COVID storm’.

BA had previously furloughed more than half of its 45,000 workers on the government’s job retention scheme.

The redundancy plans include cutting 1,100 pilots and making heavy cuts to its operation at Gatwick. The airline suspended all flights from the Sussex airport at the end of March following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the UK.

IAG said: ‘In light of the impact of Covid-19 on current operations and the expectation that the recovery of passenger demand to 2019 levels will take several years, British Airways is formally notifying its trade unions about a proposed restructuring and redundancy programme.

‘The proposals remain subject to consultation but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them.

‘As previously announced, British Airways has availed itself of the UK’s Covid-19 job retention scheme and furloughed 22,626 employees in April.’

The plans for a return to services come as IAG reports a huge drop in passenger numbers since the outbreak. Passenger capacity fell 94 per cent from late March, with most aircraft grounded, or operating a reduced service for repatriation and cargo-only flights, IAG has revealed.

Bosses of the Anglo-Spanish multinational insisted, when going into the crisis, the firm has a strong balance sheet with £8.7billion.

IAG has dipped into the Bank of England’s loan scheme for £300million. To reduce spending, day-to-day cash costs were cut from £384million per week to £174million per week.

The firm added it is planning a ‘meaningful return’ to service in July with capacity of 50 per cent in 2020.

However, passenger demand will not recover to pre-crisis levels until 2023, it predicted, leading to 68 planes due for delivery now likely to be deferred.

In the three months to March 31, IAG said capacity was down 10.5 per cent compared with 2019, with a first quarter operating loss before one-off costs of £467million. There was a one-off charge in the quarter of £1.1billion to untangle complicated hedges on fuel and currency exchange costs.

‘The operating result up to the end of February was in line with a year ago. However, March’s performance was severely affected by government travel restrictions due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 which significantly impacted demand,’ Mr Walsh said.

He gave his backing for temperature screening of passengers at airports, after Heathrow announced on Wednesday that it will trial the measure.

Mr Walsh said: ‘We believe that temperature checks on departure and on arrival, that’s an appropriate measure and we do support it.

‘We also support the mandatory use of face coverings, and that I expect to be required on a European-wide basis.’

He confirmed his delayed retirement will now take place on September 24, with Iberia boss Luis Gallego taking over then.

Sir Richard Branson has warned that Virgin Atlantic will collapse unless it receives Government support, with more than 3,000 jobs set to go.

The company said uncertainty over when flying will resume as well as ‘unprecedented market conditions’ as a result of the coronavirus pandemic had ‘severely reduced revenues’.

Chief executive Shai Weiss said: ‘We have weathered many storms since our first flight 36 years ago, but none has been as devastating as Covid-19 and the associated loss of life and livelihood for so many. However, to safeguard our future and emerge a sustainably profitable business, now is the time for further action to reduce our costs, preserve cash and to protect as many jobs as possible. It is crucial that we return to profitability in 2021. I wish it was not the case, but we will have to reduce the number of people we employ.’

He added: ‘After 9/11 and the Global Financial Crisis, we took similar painful measures but fortunately many members of our team were back flying with us within a couple of years.

‘Depending on how long the pandemic lasts and the period of time our planes are grounded for, hopefully the same will happen this time.’

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said it was a terrible blow for the industry, and urged the government to stop ‘prevaricating’ and help the aviation sector. ‘Government should call a moratorium on job losses in aviation and lead a planned recovery,’ BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said.

The under-pressure airline also announced it will not return to using its seven Boeing 747-400 aircraft, which have four engines.

By 2022 it will operate a ‘simplified, greener fleet’ of 36 twin-engine aircraft, which are more fuel efficient.

Owner Sir Richard Branson previously warned that Virgin Atlantic will collapse unless it receives UK taxpayer support while Virgin Australia is reportedly just hours from going into administration after failing to get a bailout from the Australian government.

The Virgin Group boss, who is estimated to be worth more than £3.5billion, said Virgin Atlantic needs taxpayer support in the form of a commercial loan, with reports indicating that the carrier is asking for up to £500million.

The billionaire businessman offered his own private Caribbean island of Necker, estimated by Forbes to be worth £80m – less than one fifth of the figure being requested – as collateral for any taxpayer cash used to save the struggling airline.

He has previously vowed to plough £215million of his own money into his business empire – which includes an airline, railway franchise and leisure centres – to keep it afloat during the pandemic.