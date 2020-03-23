12,000 supporting medics leave Hubei for home: official

Henan medical team members give thumb-up for Wuhan before their departure in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) — A total of 12,000 medical staff supporting virus-hit Hubei Province have started to depart the province since Tuesday as the epidemic situation has been greatly eased, said China’s health authorities on Friday.

The departing medics are mainly those working in makeshift hospitals and designated hospitals for non-severe cases, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission at a press conference.

The experts and medical teams treating severe cases are still working in Hubei and will stay until all the medical missions are completed, said Guo.

Provinces and cities have devised detailed plans to welcome the medics home, the official said.

The medical staff will take a well-earned rest during isolation after they return and receive close medical observation, Guo added.

In total, China sent 42,000 medical professionals to Hubei during the outbreak, and no one has been infected, said Guo.

According to Guo, the commission issued a series of documents and guidelines on how to protect the medical staff and prevent infections in hospitals.

“We also invited experts on hospital infection control to Hubei,” Guo said, adding that a large number of protective materials were sent to Hubei in a short period of time to meet the demand among doctors and nurses. ■