12th batch of medical team from Chongqing leaves for Hubei

A medical team member looks at food prepared by family before leaving for Hubei Province at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China’s Chongqing, Feb. 19, 2020. The 12th batch of 145 medical workers from Chongqing left for Hubei Province on Wednesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. So far nearly 1,000 medical workers from Chongqing have assisted Hubei in the anti-virus fight. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)