13 killed in highway crash in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — At least 13 people were killed early Tuesday when a cargo truck collided head on into a minibus on a highway in Bolivia’s La Paz department.

The accident occurred along the highway linking La Paz and Carabuco in the west, the head of the local transit William Cordero told reporters.

“We have registered 13 deaths. The other three injured are in a very delicate condition,” said Cordero. “The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) in the Quilima district, located 20 minutes from Carabuco.”

Preliminary police report said the driver of the cargo truck fled the scene of the accident.

Police said reduced visibility might have caused the crash.