13 U.S. soldiers, 1 civilian in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Thirteen more U.S. soldiers and one civilian in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that 14 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Jan. 19 and Feb. 17.

Six service members arrived at the Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Feb. 8, 13, 14, 16 and 17. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Seven service members, and a Department of Defense civilian arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Jan. 19, Feb. 3, 6, 8, 12, 14 and 15.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 735, according to Yonhap news agency.

The COVID-19 outbreak here showed signs of resurging following the Lunar New Year holidays last week.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 621 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 85,567. The daily caseload stayed above 600 for two straight days. Enditem