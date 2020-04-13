136 new COVID-19 cases detected in Qatar, 2,512 in total

DOHA, April 10 (Xinhua) — A total of 136 new infections of the novel coronavirus were announced in Qatar, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,512, according to a health ministry statement on Friday.

“Twenty-one people recovered and this brings the total number of recoveries to 227,” the official Qatar News Agency said, quoting the ministry statement.

Also, the number of people tested for COVID-19 rose to 45,339 and still only six deaths were reported.

Some new cases are related to travelers who came to Qatar and others related to contacts with infected people. The new cases have been put into quarantine and are receiving necessary medical care.