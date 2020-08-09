138 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Xinjiang

URUMQI, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — A total of 138 COVID-19 patients in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had been discharged after recovery as of Saturday, the regional health commission said Sunday.

From July 15 to Saturday, 71 asymptomatic cases were dismissed from medical observation in Xinjiang, said Gu Yingsu, deputy director of the regional health commission, at a press conference.

Xinjiang reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new asymptomatic cases on Saturday, all in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang. Thirty confirmed cases were discharged from hospital, the most in a single day since the resurgence of the epidemic in Xinjiang, said Zhang Wei, director of the Urumqi health commission.

After new clusters of COVID-19 infections were reported in the region last month, 21 teams from 12 provinces and cities, including Hubei, Sichuan, Chongqing and Shanghai, were sent to Xinjiang to help the region conduct nucleic acid testing, Gu said.

Urumqi’s testing capacity for COVID-19 has rapidly increased to more than 800,000 samples per day, according to Gu.

Medical experts specializing in areas including intensive care, respiratory and infectious diseases, and traditional Chinese medicine were sent from provinces and cities, such as Beijing, Jiangsu and Shandong, to Xinjiang to fight the virus with their local counterparts.

In addition, 33 local medical teams with a total of 1,850 people have been stationed in designated hospitals in the autonomous region, with more medical personnel on standby to join in the treatment.

Experts from the National Health Commission and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Beijing, Shanxi, Hubei and other provinces and cities, have been sent to Xinjiang to guide and support the region’s epidemic prevention and control and epidemiological investigation. Enditem