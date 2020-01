Medical staff wait to board an airplane leaving for Wuhan at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2020. The first group of 138 medical staff of southwest China’s Sichuan Province left for Wuhan, the center of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, to provide medical aid. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)