14.3 mln people in Beijing vaccinated against COVID-19

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) — Approximately 14.3 million people in Beijing have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, 10.01 million of whom have received both doses, according to the municipal government.

The Chinese capital has so far administered more than 24.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Approximately 73.55 percent of people aged 18 and above in the city have received their first dose. A total of 1.68 million people aged 60 and above have been inoculated.

To date, more than 400 vaccination sites have been set up across the city. Enditem

