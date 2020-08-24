14 B&Q distribution centre workers test positive for coronavirus

DIY giant B&Q has confirmed that 14 workers at a distribution centre in Swindon had tested positive for Covid-19.

Other staff members had self-isolated, but were able to return to work after tests confirmed they did not have it, the company said.

It comes as new Public Health England data revealed a sharp increase in the number of new infections in the town.

A B&Q spokesperson said: “Our partner Wincanton can confirm that 14 colleagues at our Swindon Distribution Centre have received a positive (Covid-19) test result, and are self-isolating.

“Of the colleagues contacted through the local track and trace procedure, all self isolated immediately and have received a negative test result to confirm it is safe for them to return to work.”

The centre remains open, but B&Q said rules were in place to stop the infection spreading.

“In line with Government’s guidance, Wincanton continues to take all the appropriate measures to ensure the safety of colleagues when on site,” the company statement said.

“This includes thermal imaging cameras to detect temperatures, staggered shift timings, social distancing markings on the floors, access to PPE, thorough cleaning procedures, and a ban on non-essential visits to the site.

“Wincanton is working closely with the relevant public health authorities, who have praised the social distancing measures in place at the Swindon Distribution Centre.”

Swindon has seen a worrying surge in new coronavirus cases, with more than 100 testing positive in seven days, new figures show.

Public Health England data reveals that the Wiltshire town has seen its new cases rate rise to 45.9 per 100,000 – making it the sixth-worst affected area in the country.