14-day quarantine required for out-of-town patients in Beijing

Non-Beijing residents who come to the capital for medical care will have to undergo a 14-day observation at home or collectively, the municipal government said Wednesday.

Gao Xiaojun from the city’s health commission said the trans-provincial flow of patients is bound to increase infection risks in view of the current COVID-19 prevention and control situation.

Gao said medical institutions in Beijing have been encouraged to strengthen their online medical care capability to offer necessary remote consultation and medical support for out-of-town patients.