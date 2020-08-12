14 Fijian kids die from cancer this year

SUVA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — 14 Fijian children have died due to cancer this year alone as they were brought in too late for medical treatment, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Fijivillage news website, WOWS(Walk on.Walk Strong) Kids Fiji Administrative and Finance Officer Marica Raicebe-Sovaki said seven children were diagnosed with cancer in July this year alone while 70 children suffer from various types of cancer now.

She urged parents to request doctors to get their child tested for cancer if they show symptoms which include continuous unexplained weight loss, headaches which are accompanied by early morning vomiting, increased swelling or persistent pain in bones, lump or mass especially in the neck and abdomen areas, constant infections and whitish eye color.

Sovaki said one of the difficulties they face is providing transportation to children to and from hospitals as WOWS Kids do not have a vehicle of their own.

WOWS Kids Fiji, a non-profit Charity Foundation for children with cancer, needs 200,000 Fijian dollars ( about 93,000 U.S. dollars) a year to provide their services and launched a virtual walk challenge on Wednesday where individuals or a group of maximum five people can register and walk for 50km in 14 days which will be tracked through an App downloaded on their phones.

Individuals will need to find sponsors and raise 100 Fijian dollars (about 46 U.S. dollars) while groups will need to find sponsors and raise 500 Fijian dollars (about 234 U.S.dollars).

Android users will need to download “The walking and Running Pedometer For Health” app while Apple users will have to download the “Steps” app.

Their other services include medication, providing facilities and equipment for treatment, assisting with overseas treatment, providing accommodation for families from rural areas and diagnostic tests.

WOWS Kids Fiji works in close collaboration with Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services to coordinate and provide support for families with children living with cancer in their journey and equally important, raise awareness on child cancer issues in the country. The organisation also provides support for children from the other Pacific island countries.

Cancer is the third most common cause of death in Fiji. Enditem