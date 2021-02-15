14 killed in armed attack in northeast DR Congo

BUNIA, DR Congo, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — At least 14 people were killed on Sunday in an attack by Ugandan rebels in the northeastern Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), according to a local army spokesman.

The victims killed in the attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) included 11 civilians and three members of the DR Congo armed forces, Jules Ngongo said.

Four ADF rebels were killed and several others arrested when the DR Congo army fought back.

The DR Congo military is in pursuit of the other attackers, who have fled to the forest between the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, Ngongo said.

Last week, ADF rebels twice attacked an army position in Halungupa, a village in Beni territory in North Kivu. They also destroyed several houses and shops before being driven out by the army. Enditem