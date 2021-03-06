14 killed in avalanche in northern Afghanistan

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan, March 4 (Xinhua) — Fourteen villagers were killed and three others wounded after an avalanche struck a far-flung area in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan on Thursday, a local government spokesman confirmed.

“The incident happened in Hawz-e-Shah locality of Raghistan district Thursday afternoon. The initial information found 14 people were killed and three others wounded,” spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari told Xinhua.

The disaster occurred along a district road in the mountainous region, the official said. A rescue team and local police have been dispatched to the area to help and provide assistance for the affected people.

Badakhshan has received snowfalls in recent weeks. Enditem