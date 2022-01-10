14 new attorneys join one of the region’s largest law firms, as well as a new office.

Lancaster-based Barley Snyder, one of the largest law firms in the midstate, has recently expanded.

Barley Snyder has partnered with Leisawitz Heller, a law firm based in Spring Township, Berks County, near Reading.

On January 1st,

Barley Snyder has acquired Leisawitz Heller’s 14 attorneys, 10 paralegals, and eight staff members.

The new employees will work out of Leisawitz Heller’s former Century Boulevard office.

The Mandamp;T Bank Building on Fifth Street, where Barley Snyder has had a long-running office, will also remain open.

In a news release, managing partner Jeff Lobach said, “We’ve been in the Reading market for more than 25 years.”

“Having this new office will only strengthen our presence in the area.”

We are ecstatic to welcome these exceptional and well-respected practitioners to our team.”

From Leisawitz Heller, Barley Snyder will be joined by the following attorneys:

“Barley Snyder shares our values,” said Charles J Phillips, now a partner at Barley Snyder and a former managing partner at Leisawitz Heller, in a statement.

“In search of an opportunity like this, we conducted an extensive search within our region.

Barley Snyder far exceeded our expectations in terms of a firm with which to merge.”

Barley Snyder’s attorney headcount has more than doubled in the last six years, to 123.

In that time, the firm has opened four new offices, one each in Harrisburg, Gettysburg, Reading, and Schuylkill Haven, and completed two transactions.

There are now 11 offices in the firm.

In the Reading area, Barley Snyder now has 28 attorneys.

When 10 attorneys from the former law firm of Rhoads andamp; Sinon joined the firm in 2018, it opened an office on the 12th floor of the Mandamp;T Bank Building at 213 Market St. in Harrisburg.

The firm first established a presence in Gettysburg in 2017 and later relocated to its current location in 2018.

In 2017, Stonesifer and Kelley, a Hanover-based law firm, merged with Barley Snyder.

The firm had 78 lawyers on staff at the time.

“Every decision we’ve made in terms of expansion has been calculated, thoroughly researched, and unanimously approved,” Lobach said.

“This procedure has enabled…

