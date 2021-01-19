143 arrested following banned Amsterdam demonstration

THE HAGUE, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The Amsterdam police said Monday they have arrested 143 people following Sunday’s demonstration against the coronavirus rules in the city center.

Of the arrested, 15 were still in detention on suspicion of committing violence. The rest were charged with ignoring police orders and sent home.

About 2,000 people gathered at the Museumplein square in Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon, protesting against the cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the coronavirus restrictions.

The municipality of Amsterdam had banned the demonstration.

Many protesters did not keep the required distance from each other and did not wear a face mask. An emergency order was then issued, ordering everyone to leave the square. When protesters did not listen, the police cleared the square with water cannons. Enditem