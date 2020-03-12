143 cured COVID-19 patients finish quarantine for medical observation in Wuhan

Cured coronavirus patients walk out of a rehabilitation center after a 14-day quarantine for medical observation in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 10, 2020. A total of 143 cured coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospital finished their 14-day quarantine for medical observation on Tuesday at the rehabilitation center based in Wuhan Vocational College of Software and Engineering. They would be sent directly to their communities accompanied by community staff to return home. Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has required COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospital to go on a 14-day quarantine at designated places for medical observation. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)