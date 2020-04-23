15 dead, 20 missing after mudslide in northwest Kenya

KAPENGURIA, Kenya, April 22 (Xinhua) — At least 15 people have been confirmed dead and 20 others remain missing following a mudslide in northwest Kenya, a government official said on Wednesday.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said search and rescue efforts are still underway to find more people following Saturday night’s mudslide, which happened at the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border.

“We have recovered 15 bodies while 20 others are still missing. We have intensified search and rescue efforts in the area,” Netembeya told Xinhua by phone.

Floods on Saturday evening swept away a market, two schools and a police station.

Netembeya said the rescuers will on Thursday make a final determination on whether to continue with the operation or not.

He said the search operation has been hampered by high water levels, muddy and stony terrain as well as heavy rainfall that continues to pound the area.

Food distribution to affected families is expected to begin from Thursday from house to house. Enditem