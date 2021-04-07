15 die in Kenya when two buses collide head-on

MALINDI, Kenya, April 7 (Xinhua) — At least 15 people were killed and 14 others injured early Wednesday when two commuter buses collided head-on in Kenya’s coastal town of Malindi.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka said the drivers of two vehicles, one traveling from the coastal city of Mombasa to Garissa, the other heading for Mombasa, were killed in the collision along the Malindi-Mombasa highway.

Witnesses said the bus heading for Garissa was overtaking another vehicle and the driver lost control, hitting the incoming shuttle.

An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents, according to the National Transport Safety Authority. Enditem