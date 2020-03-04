15 Italian tourists diagnosed with Covid-19 in India

A group of tourists from Italy, who were screened on arrival in India, have tested positive for coronavirus, the country’s media reported citing health authorities. The news comes as India struggles to avoid the outbreak.

Some 15 Italians have been kept in preventive quarantine since Tuesday, New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences confirmed to the media. Another Italian tourist and his wife had previously shown initial symptoms of Covid-19 in the city of Jaipur.

India has introduced some pre-emptive measures in an effort to keep the epidemic at bay. It suspended visas issued to nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan – four locations outside China where the number of confirmed cases is the largest – and ramped up thermal screening of travelers at airports.

Nearly 91,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, with most cases located in China. There have been 3,112 deaths globally, according to the latest WHO data.

