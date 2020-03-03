15-member gang of pimps busted in Bulgaria

SOFIA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Bulgaria has busted a 15-member organized criminal group responsible for incitement to prostitution and sexual exploitation, authorities said on Monday.

As many as 13 of the gang members, including its leader, were arrested during the operation which was held last Friday, and European arrest warrants were issued for the other two, the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior and national Prosecutor’s Office said in a joint statement.

During the operation, authorities found and seized about 200,000 BGN (113,688 U.S. dollars) in various currencies, which have reportedly been obtained from criminal activity, the statement said.

The gang has been active since 2016 on the territory of Sofia, recruiting women to provide sexual services, “delivering” the women to addresses, and finding clients in three strip bars, it said.