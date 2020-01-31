£15 million Graff diamond at centre of fallout between two Russian businessmen 

This is the glittering, £15million, 40-carat diamond at the centre of a bitter courtroom battle between two wealthy Russian businessmen.

Dmitry Tsvetkov says his former business partner Rustem Magdeev walked into a chic Graff diamond boutique they jointly owned in Cyprus and simply took the valuable gem. Mr Magdeev then flew to Switzerland on a private jet and stashed it away in his bank vault, it is claimed.

In dramatic testimony at London’s High Court yesterday, Mr Tsvetkov said he was out of the country at the time and was shocked when he went to the store and was told that it had been taken.

He added: ‘I arrived in Cyprus from Monaco. I was informed that Magdeev and his son Ernest had visited the Graff boutique the previous day and taken the pear-shaped diamond. They then took a private flight to Geneva.’

The precious pear-shaped diamond was bought jointly by Mr Tsvetkov and Mr Magdeev in August 2015 for £11.8m from exclusive diamond dealers Graff.

Mr Tsvetkov says the former business allies had lined up a buyer willing to pay £15million for the glittering gem and they agreed to split the £3.2m in half.

But to this day, the diamond remains unsold and Mr Tsvetkov is claiming half the profit he claims he should have got.

Mr Tsvetkov also alleges that other valuable gems, watches and jewellery were also taken by Mr Magdeev from the Cyprus Graff store.

‘The consequences of this was that the business was deprived of stock and I wasn’t able to profit from the sale of the pear-shaped diamond,’ he added.

The precious pear-shaped stone, which is of the highest quality of diamond possible, initially formed part of a Graff necklace that cost a staggering £25 million.

The two millionaires have been locked in conflict since the fall of their diamond business empire.

In response Mr Magdeev is counter-suing Mr Tsvetkovat tin he High Court for £8m, claiming that his former friend was responsible for their Dubai-based diamond wholesale company going bust in 2017.

Mr Magdeev, who provided the bulk of the funding for the pear-shaped diamond, also insists that no agreement to split the profit from its sale existed.

His lawyer, Stephen Robins accused Mr Tsvetkov of ‘making up the story.’

Mr Robins said the two former business partners’ relationship broke down because of Mr Tsvetkov’s ‘lavish spending’ of company funds.

Financial documents showed that he had hired private jets, limousines and once also bought a £30,000 Hermes crocodile skin bag for his wife on expenses.

Mr Magdeev accuses him of mismanaging the company, which caused it to go out of business.

Giving evidence last week, he claimed that he was enticed to invest because of Mr Tsvetkov’s connections to the Graff family, which secured them large discounts on their diamonds and jewellery.

Mr Tsvetkov had already told of his close relationship with Francois Graff, head of the chic Graff Diamonds group which enabled him to secure discounts on their gems and jewellery of up to 60 per cent, ensuring him large profits.

Last year, Mr Magdeev lost another High Court claim against Mr Tsvetkov to try and recoup some of his investment relating to the now defunct Graff store in Cyprus, which closed in 2018.

Mr Tsvetkov became a British citizen in 2010 and is the owner of a spectacular £22m mansion in Surrey.

The impressive house boasts its own pool, spa, wine cellar and cinema and underground car park with enough space for ten cars.

His model wife Elsina Khayrova is the daughter of Rinat Khayrov who earns £105,000-a-year as a member of President Putin’s party.

Graff Diamonds is a luxury brand and family business founded by Laurence Graff in 1960.