15-year-old Yu Yiting renews 200 IM world junior record

QINGDAO, China, May 2 (Xinhua) — Yu Yiting smashed the world junior record in the women’s 200m individual medley heats at the Chinese National Swimming Championships here on Sunday.

The 15-year-old finished in two minutes 09.88 seconds, beating the previous mark of 2:09.98 set by Rikako Ikee of Japan in 2017.

“I did not expect that, I just tried to improve myself in every race, ” said Yu who claimed the 400m IM champion on Saturday.

Olympic champion Ye Shiwen finished second after the heats in 2:12.69.

Zhang Yufei topped the women’s 200m freestyle heats in 1:57.22, followed by Yang Junxuan and Li Bingjie. Li, silver and bronze medalist in the 2017 worlds, placed third in the 1,500m freestyle later in the day.

Two-time world champion Xu Jiayu will attempt to retain his national title in the men’s 100m backstroke on Monday. Enditem