15 years before the shooting, an aspiring teen bomber was discovered with napalm and 16 explosives at Oxford High School.

According to reports, the high school where a gunman opened fire on Tuesday, killing four students, had previously been targeted by a would-be teen bomber.

After a search of his home in 2006, cops allegedly discovered 16 explosives, school plans, and a “napalm substance.”

According to The Detroit News, officers had interviewed Thomas, who was 16 at the time, in connection with a fire on school district property.

He was then charged with three felony counts, including possession of a Molotov cocktail, according to the Oxford Leader at the time.

According to local media reports, Thomas was sentenced to a year in a juvenile detention center.

Tate Myre, 16, Hana St.

On Tuesday, Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were gunned down at the school.

On Wednesday, a fourth person died in the hospital.

According to police, the suspected shooter had posted a picture of a gun online before the deadly rampage.

After it was revealed that the suspect used his father’s gun in the massacre, officers were seen removing armfuls of weapons from the suspect’s home.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the suspect’s father purchased the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting on Friday.

The suspect had practiced shooting with the gun, according to Bouchard, and “posted pictures of a target and the weapon.”

“It is my understanding that this was a recently purchased weapon, that he had been shooting with it, and that he had posted pictures of a target and the weapon,” he continued.

The school was painted red and a deer’s head was dumped on the grounds weeks before the shooting.

In November, school officials posted two letters to parents on the school’s website, claiming they were responding to rumors of a threat against the school after a bizarre vandalism incident.

The sheriff and the undersheriff both stated that the shooting on Tuesday had nothing to do with the deer head or any previous investigation by their office.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe explained, “That was a different incident, a different student.”

However, someone threw a deer head into a courtyard from the school’s roof, according to a letter written by Principal Steve Wolf on November 4.

During the early morning hours, they also painted several windows on the roof with red acrylic paint and used the same paint on concrete near the school building.

“There has been no threat to our building or our students,” a second post on November 12 assured, without mentioning the incident.

Robin Redding, a concerned parent, stated:

