159 medical workers from Chongqing leave for Xiaogan

Medical team members from Chongqing are seen on a ceremony before leaving for Xiaogan City of Hubei Province, in southwest China’s Chongqing, Feb. 11, 2020. A team comprised of 159 medical workers from Chongqing left for Xiaogan City of Hubei Province on Tuesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. They will work together with the first batch of medical workers who were dispatched there on Jan. 26. (Photo by Huang Wei/Xinhua)