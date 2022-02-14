16 activities to do with your kids in the garden

You can do 16 outdoor garden activities with your kids.

Make fun activities for the kids to do that will keep them occupied for hours.

Parents across the country may be stumped for ways to keep their children occupied during the half-term break.

It’s enough to make your bank account squirm at the prospect of taking them out every single day.

Thankfully, there are ways to keep your kids entertained and happy without having to leave the house or spend a lot of money.

All you have to do is be a little inventive.

As originally reported by the Liverpool Echo, there are 16 activities you can do in your garden with your kids.

Begin your journey at one end of the garden and work your way to the other.

Write or draw anything you see on your way down on a piece of paper as you walk.

Count the number of butterflies, ladybirds, and beetles you see.

You could even save your finds, such as feathers, leaves, or pine cones, in an empty jam jar.

This is one of the simplest and most enjoyable activities for children.

Tree trunks, bark, logs, and even stone walls can all be rubbed.

A piece of paper and a crayon are all you’ll need.

Rub the crayon over the bark of a tree with the paper.

You’ll notice that a tree impression appears.

To make beautiful patterns, use various colored papers and crayons.

Another great and simple idea is to make your own fairy or dinosaur garden in your own backyard.

With the help of an adult, you could make a fairy house or dinosaur cave out of an empty plant pot.

Make hills and mounds with soil and stones in an empty planter tray or box.

Then, using painted pebbles, create a garden for your fairy or dinosaur toy figures to play in around the front of the plant pot house or cave.

A clean empty yoghurt pot, string, scissors, a mixing bowl, lard, grated cheese, peanuts, raisins, and bird seed can all be used to make a simple bird feeder.

Cut a hole in the bottom of the yoghurt pot and thread the string through it.

