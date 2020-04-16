16 charter planes sent to bring back Chinese nationals from virus-hit countries

China sent charter planes to bring back 2,744 Chinese stranded in the coronavirus-affected countries, the nation’s top civil aviation authorities said Wednesday.

Sixteen Chinese charter planes flew to Iran, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and Spain from March 4 to April 12, bringing back home the Chinese including 1,449 students studying abroad, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The daily number of incoming passengers through airports across China has stabilized at 2,000 to 3,000 over the past 16 days, as there were no more than 20 incoming flights each day of the period.

China has stepped up measures to guard against imported coronavirus infections, cutting the number of international flights and requiring all international flights bound for Beijing to be diverted to other airports first.