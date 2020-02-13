16 family members killed by gunmen in Nigeria

LAGOS, Feb. 12(Xinhua) — At least 16 members of a family were killed by unknown gunmen in Nigeria’s north-central state of Kaduna, a police source told Xinhua Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when unidentified gunmen in large numbers attacked Bakali Village in the Fika district of Giwa area of the state.

Giwa area is in the northern axis of the state sharing border with popular Zaria town.

The police told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the gunmen invaded the village, locked up a family and set their house on fire.

All members of the family died, the source said.