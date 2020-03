CAIRO, March 26 (Xinhua) — At least 16 people were killed and 15 others injured late Wednesday in a multi-car crash in the Egyptian capital Cairo, local media reported.

The collision took place a few hours after Egypt implemented a nighttime curfew from 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) to contain the COVID-19 spread in the country, according to a report of state-run Al-Gomhuria daily.

The injured have been rushed to hospital. And an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.