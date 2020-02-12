16 militants arrested in S. Afghan province: police

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Sixteen Taliban militants have been arrested in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province as fighting rages in the country, local police said Monday.

“The arrests were made within the past two weeks. Among the arrested Taliban militants are two Taliban bomb making experts and two militants who had been involved in conducting targeted attacks against security forces and government employees in Kandahar,” deputy provincial police chief Ramatullah Atrafi told Xinhua.

The suspects were taken to concerned departments for screening and possible legal process, he said.

Security situation has been improving in Kandahar, the former stronghold of Taliban, over the past months, as security forces have conducted search and cordon operations across the province. But the militants attack government interests in the province from time to time.

The Taliban militants have not made any comments on the report so far.