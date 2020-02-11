1,600 beds for Leishenshan Hospital to be delivered in Wuhan on Feb. 8

WUHAN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A total of 1,600 beds in Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital will be delivered on Feb. 8, said Hu Yabo, deputy mayor of Wuhan at a press conference on Friday.

The city already has 8,895 beds in 28 designated hospitals for patients infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,000 beds in Huoshenshan Hospital, which are being used for severe and critically ill patients.

There are 4,250 beds for patients with mild symptoms in three public-facility-turned temporary hospitals in the city, which will increase by 5,400 beds in the future.

Hu also expressed condolences to Doctor Li Wenliang and other citizens who died in the novel coronavirus outbreak at the conference.