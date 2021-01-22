169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oman, 132,486 in total

MUSCAT, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The Omani Health Ministry on Thursday announced 169 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 132,486, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 151 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 124,730, while only one death was reported, pushing the tally up to 1,517, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions by the supreme COVID-19 committee. Enditem