17 Palestinian journalists are being held in Israeli jails, according to a non-governmental organization.

The detention of journalists, according to the Journalists’ Support Committee, is a breach of international law.

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN ARABIA

According to an Arab journalists’ rights group, Israel is imprisoning 17 Palestinian journalists and media workers.

Seven of those arrested have already been sentenced, five are still being held under Israel’s administrative detention policy, and five others are awaiting their verdicts, according to the Journalists’ Support Committee.

Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to keep a prisoner in custody indefinitely without charge or trial.

The rights group warned against “the delay in issuing verdicts against the prisoners who have been detained without charge for several years,” calling the policy “a blatant violation of international law and human rights.”

“In an Israeli attempt to silence Palestinian media and undermine the Palestinian people’s steadfastness,” it said, “the occupation practices organized state terrorism against the Palestinian media.”

According to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails advocacy groups, at least 4,600 Palestinians are held in Israeli jails, including about 500 administrative detainees.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.