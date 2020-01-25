1,746 people die in road traffic accidents in Zambia in 2019: police

LUSAKA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — At least 1,746 people died in road traffic accidents recorded in Zambia in 2019, the police said on Thursday.

Figures released by the police and obtained by Xinhua further show that 5,012 other people sustained serious injuries in road traffic accidents.

Rae Hamoonga, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Zambia Police, said the country recorded a total of 30,648 accidents in 2019 compared to 30,652 recorded in 2018.

Lusaka, the country’s capital recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 16,435 accidents while the Copperbelt Province was second with 5,111 accidents.

The police spokesperson attributed the accidents to human error such as failing to keep to near side, excessive speed and misjudging clearance distance.