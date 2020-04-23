175 key projects resume construction in Beijing

Work has now resumed on all 2,130 projects above designated size under construction in Beijing as of April 9, and another 175 key continuation projects have also restarted, according to the city’s regular press conference on COVID-19 this Tuesday.

As of April 21, over 400,000 workers have returned to work on these projects under construction. Those involved in the projects must follow a self-inspection reporting system with five parties involved accordingly.

Strict measures on epidemic prevention and control will continue to be implemented on construction sites. These include closed management, real-name regisn a daily basis, and their health QR code will be monitored periodically.

Relevant inspections of the epidemic prevention and control work, safe production, and the rate of production resumption on these construction sites will be carried out by the city’s district committee on housing and rural-urban development within three days of work resuming. Other inspections will also be conducted daily in accordance with legal procedures.