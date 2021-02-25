18 killed in northern Nigeria after gunmen attacks

LAGOS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — At least 18 people were killed by unidentified gunmen in two local government areas of Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna, a government official said Wednesday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in the state, who confirmed the recent attacks in a statement, said the attacks happened between Monday and Tuesday in Igabi and Chikun areas of the state.

He said the gunmen attacked soft targets in Igabi and Chikun areas in the last 48 hours. Aruwan said security agencies reported the attacks to the state government, adding that investigations into the incidents were in progress, as troops continued to intensify patrols in the general areas.

He said the state governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the development and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the bandits while sending condolences to their families.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said the Nigerian Air Force jet raided bandits’ hideouts in several locations in Chikun and Igabi, killing several bandits. Enditem