18 militants killed in Afghanistan’s western Badghis province

KABUL, April 21 (Xinhua) — At least 18 militants had been killed as government forces launched operations in Qadis district of the western Badghis province on Monday, deputy to provincial police chief Shir Aqa Alkozay said Tuesday.

In the operations which were still continuing, 12 more militants have ben wounded, the official further said.

Several villages have been cleared from the insurgents during the ongoing crackdown backed by fighting planes, according to the official.

Taliban militants who have intensified activities and killed more than three dozen security personnel across the country on Monday have yet to make comments. Enditem