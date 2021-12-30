18 people were injured in two days of attacks in a North Wales town by a grey squirrel.

A grey squirrel has terrorized a town in North Wales, injuring 18 people in two days of attacks.

People in a small town in North Wales began to be attacked by a grey squirrel unprovokedly over the course of two days last week.

According to reports, the animal was eventually captured and put down after injuring 18 people during its wild biting spree.

Last week, a grey squirrel in Buckley, Flintshire, began attacking people, according to the BBC.

Corinne Reynolds, 65, was the one who had been feeding it since March.

It was a “regular and friendly visitor” to her garden, she said.

“All those months he’s been fine, he’d even come and take a nut out of my hand,” Reynolds said. The squirrel, who has since earned the nickname “Stripe” — after the villain in the movie “Gremlins” — bit her last week as she fed him in her garden, according to the BBC.

According to the Independent, the squirrel began attacking residents in their gardens with “frightening speed,” prompting some to refuse to leave their homes.

Others said they were “followed down the street.”

According to the Guardian, the scope of the problem was revealed when Reynolds shared what had happened to her on a local social media group page and was surprised to learn how many others had been bitten as well.

“He attacked 18 people in the span of 48 hours,” she said.

“He began attacking people who were simply carrying their recycling bags to the bin, and the injuries were quite gruesome.”

“He was also accused of biting dogs, cats, and chasing people down country roads,” according to the Evening Standard.

Reynolds caught Stripe in a humane trap, and the RSPCA came and picked up the squirrel, putting an end to Stripe’s reign of terror, according to The Guardian.

The RSPCA said it had no choice but to put Stripe down because it is illegal to release a grey squirrel back into the wild — not a happy ending, according to The Guardian.

