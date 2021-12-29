18 YEARS after the council earmarked homes for demolition, the last residents of eerie ‘ghost town’ estate left.

THE LAST RESIDENTS of a creepy “ghost town” estate are set to leave 18 YEARS after their homes were slated for demolition by the council.

The Deans South estate in Livingston, West Lothian, dubbed “Beirut” by locals, has been demolished after a construction firm paid £430,000 for the land.

A few residents had previously refused to sell, claiming that the council was not offering them enough money for their 1960s homes.

However, in 2020, West Lothian Council agreed to sell the land to Springfield Properties for £430,000 on the condition that the owners be relocated.

Kerry Mackintosh, a resident, said her house was condemned only two years after she bought it in 2002.

“We shouldn’t have had to live like this, we are ordinary working-class people – why should we be diminished just because we own our house?” she told the Daily Record.

“It should have just been a fair deal from the beginning, a house for a house, that’s all we’ve ever asked for.”

She stated that she will be “in tears” when she leaves her family’s home.

After the current properties are demolished next year, Springfield Properties will rebuild the estate with 29 new council homes.

Joe Baxter, 78, and his wife Isabel, 79, were among the residents who refused to move in 2019.

They used Right to Buy to purchase a four-bedroom home from the local government and have since paid off the mortgage.

They claim it was worth £105,000 15 years ago, but they were only offered £47,000 today.

“We’ve had this house for 53 years, and we rented it for 20 of them,” Joe previously told the Sun.

“We purchased it through Right to Buy in 1986 and paid off the mortgage.

Deans South Estate is finished in the 1960s, and residents begin to move into their new homes.

After the concrete used in the homes, Siporex, was found to be inadequate for heavy loads, the estate was slated for demolition in 2003.

2004 – After two homes were demolished to inspect the concrete, residents began to leave.

Almost no one lives on the estate in 2010.

A compulsory purchase order is attempted by the local government in 2011, but it is unsuccessful.

2019 – Ten homes are still occupied, with the final residents hesitant to leave.

2020 – Springfield Properties agrees to buy the land for £430,000 on the condition that the owners be relocated.

“It’s a demoralizing situation.”

There’s nothing wrong with our home; it’s perfect for us.

We have a beautiful garden.

“We don’t want to move because we don’t feel like it…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.