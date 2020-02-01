19 civilians killed, 128 wounded in E. Ukraine in 2019

Kiev, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recorded the lowest number of civilian causalities in eastern Ukraine since 2014, with 19 killed and 128 wounded last year, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Tuesday.

“Last year was the best in terms of statistics on civilian casualties. The number of killed and injured civilians was much lower,” Martin Saydik, former OSCE special representative to Ukraine and the Trilateral Contact Group, was quoted as saying.

“In 2016, we had 88 killed and 354 wounded in the conflict … In 2016, six of those killed were children, while last year, not a single child was killed,” Saydik said during a conference held in Kiev on Tuesday.

UN agencies earlier reported that some 13,000 people were killed since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which started in 2014, leaving as many as 30,000 wounded.