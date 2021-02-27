19 killed in Mongolia house fires so far this year

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Nineteen people have been killed in home fires in Mongolia since the beginning of the year, local media reported Thursday, citing a government agency

Eight of those killed in the fires were children, said Bor Dulamsuren, public relations officer at the National Emergency Management Agency.

Leaving children at home unattended, negligence and electrical short-circuits were the main causes of the fires, Dulamsuren said, urging citizens to prevent possible fires in their own homes. Enditem