19 weeks after giving birth to son, NJ mother of four dies of COVID.

19 weeks after giving birth to her son, a mother of four from New Jersey dies of COVID.

A Bridgewater woman died of COVID-19 last week after giving birth to a son, according to family and friends.

Michelle Stani, 37, died in January of this year.

12 at New Brunswick’s Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page created by family and friends, she had given birth three weeks prior to her fourth child, Jayden.

As of Wednesday morning, the website had raised more than $30,000.

Samantha, Stani’s daughter, also created a custom Amazon gift list of household items the family requires.

Samantha, 19, wrote on Facebook, “My heart is broken, and life will never be the same without you, but I will always carry you in my heart.”

“I’ve learned a lot from you, and I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished.”

You are truly one-of-a-kind; no one compares to you.”

Michelle Stani, who was born in New Brunswick and raised in Somerset County, graduated from Franklin High School and went on to Raritan Valley Community College and Caldwell University for her education degrees, according to her obituary.

Her family said she recently received a master’s degree in education from Rutgers University.

According to the obituary, “she placed a high value on education and enjoyed being around children.”

“At the age of 18, she began working as a childcare worker and went on to become the director of a Central Jersey day care center.”

Stani’s parents, John and Susan Stani, her partner, Frank Allen, her children Samantha, Noah, Jordan, and Jayden, as well as her two brothers, Sean and Jack Stani, survive her.

The Gleason Funeral Home, located at 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset, held a visitation on Tuesday, and the funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Cedar Grove Cemetery, 1823 Amwell Road in Somerset, will be the site of the funeral.

[email protected] is how you can reach Anthony G Attrino.

Tony Attrino can be found on Twitter as @TonyAttrino.

NJcom can be found on Facebook.

Despite his parents’ refusal, a high school student travels 25 miles to Philadelphia to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 tests are available for purchase at vending machines at universities across the United States.