1st African American secretary of U.S. Senate sworn in

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Xinhua) — Sonceria “Ann” Berry, the first African American and eighth woman to serve as the secretary of U.S. Senate, was sworn in on Monday.

“We begin this week on a joyful note welcoming an upstanding individual to serve as the new Secretary of the Senate,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said after Berry was sworn in.

Berry has worked as a staffer in the Senate for four decades and served as deputy chief of staff for Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy before holding the appointed position.

As the Senate Secretary, Berry is responsible for a wide array of legislative, financial and administrative functions in support of the upper chamber’s day-to-day operations.

The Secretary of the U.S. Senate has existed since 1789, when Congress was still in its infancy, according to a report of The Hill. Enditem