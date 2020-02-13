1st batch of 28 patients cured from makeshift hospital in Wuhan

A patient who has recovered from novel coronavirus pneumonia displays her hospital certificate of discharge in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 11, 2020. The first batch of 28 patients who had recovered from novel coronavirus pneumonia were discharged from a gymnasium-converted makeshift hospital on Tuesday afternoon in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in central China’s Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)