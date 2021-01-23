1st batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Morocco on Jan. 27

RABAT, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The first batch of coronavirus vaccines developed by China’s Sinopharm company will arrive in Morocco on Jan. 27, the Health Ministry said Friday in a statement.

The North African country has secured acquisition of 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The two vaccines chosen by Morocco have been developed in compliance with international standards of quality and health safety, the statement said, adding that a mass vaccination program will be launched the next week. Enditem