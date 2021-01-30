1st batch of Russian coronavirus vaccine to arrive in Palestine in 2 days: official

RAMALLAH, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Palestine within two days, a Palestinian diplomat announced on Friday.

The first batch of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is a donation from Russia and will arrive in Palestine within two days, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Russian Federation Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Xinhua via telephone.

“The first batch will be 5,000 vaccines,” Nofal said, adding that the Palestinian Authority (PA) will start talks with Russia on purchasing 100,000 vaccines that will arrive in Palestine in February.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila announced that since March, the Health Ministry has recorded 178,001 COVID-19 cases in the Palestinian territories, including 2,001 deaths and 166,961 recoveries. Enditem