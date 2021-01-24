1st batch of vaccine arrives in Myanmar’s Yangon, Sri Lanka greenlights emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

HONG KONG, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Myanmar’s Yangon International Airport on Friday, as Sri Lanka approved the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

On the government-to-government basis, a total of 1.5 million doses of the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), arrived in Myanmar and were handed over to the Medical Research Department under Myanmar’s Ministry of Health and Sports.

Sri Lankan authorities granted approval for the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19, Minister for Pharmaceutical Production and Regulation Channa Jayasumana told local reporters.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 13,632 within one day to 965,283, with the death toll adding by 250 to 27,453, the country’s health ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,625,428 as 14,545 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry. According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 153,032 as 163 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

The Indian government said on Friday that over one million healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thailand confirmed 309 new coronavirus cases, mostly via active testing, according to Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Of the new cases, 297 were domestic ones while 12 others were those who had returned from abroad, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 2,178 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 509,887. The death toll climbed to 10,136 after 20 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared that Australia has beaten a third wave of coronavirus infections. Morrison held a meeting of the National Cabinet, which consists of the prime minister and state and territory leaders, to discuss Australia’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

Following the meeting, he told reporters that the cap on international arrivals to Australia would not be lifted until Feb. 15.

Laos has detected two more COVID-19 cases, with its total number rising to 43. Lao Deputy Minister of Health Phouthone Meaungpak told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane that the two new cases include a 33-year-old woman living in southern Laos’ Champasak province, who returned to the country from Thailand.

New Zealand reported nine cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last media statement on Wednesday. There are no new cases in the community.

South Korea reported 346 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 74,262. The daily caseload fell below 400 in three days, staying below 500 for five straight days. It peaked at 1,240 on Dec. 25. Enditem